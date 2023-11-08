Tom Cruise to Chris Evans, celebrities who topped the list of Sexiest Man Alive

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The title of the People's Sexiest Man Alive is chosen by voters who cast online ballots over the fall. The winner also gets to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's Live show.

    The People magazine has been honoring Hollywood's best-looking men since 1985 and the first to be named was Mel Gibson. 

    Tom Cruise (1990)

    During the early years of his Hollywood mega-success, Tom Cruise acquired the title after proving to be a box-office sensation while winning critical acclaim for 'Risky Business', 'Top Gun', 'Rain Man', 'The Color of Money', and 'Born on the Fourth of July'.

    Brad Pitt (1995, 2000)

    Brad Pitt won the title twice in 1995 and again in 2000 and with this, he became the first man to earn the title twice.

    Ryan Reynolds (2010)

    Ryan Reynolds was the first Canadian to be named Sexiest Man Alive. He is known for his roles in the film 'Deadpool'. 

    Chris Hemsworth (2014)

    Chris Hemsworth won this title in the year 2014. He is known for his films such as 'Avengers', 'Thor' 'Rush' and more.

    Dwayne Johnson (2016)

    Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock was titled the Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. He is known for his films such as 'Skyscraper' and more.

    Chris Evans (2022)

    When Chris Evans won the title last year, he quipped that his mother was the most ecstatic. His win took the internet by as everyone agreed to his name. 

    Patrick Dempsey (2023)

    In 2023, People magazine declared Patrick Dempsey to be this year's Sexiest Man Alive, and the actor said he was surprised, but the timing was perfect.

