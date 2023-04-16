Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tina Datta HOT Photos: Bigg Boss 16 fame actress looks sizzling in latest Instagram pictures

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Known for her skilled performance as Iccha in the iconic TV show Uttaran, we look at TV diva Tina Datta's latest sensual Instagram pictures that have stirred social media into a frenzy.

    article_image1

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Currently seen in an intriguing role in Sony TV's popular show HUM Rahein Na Hum, here are some of the hottest outfit looks of TV actress Tina Datta.

    article_image2

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    In this picture, Tina Datta serves a dose of hotness in an unbuttoned bathrobe and black BOLD bra, which is too irresistible.

    article_image3

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta flaunts her luscious body and shows her well-maintained toned legs looking appealing in a risque black-colored shimmery backless blouse, high-slit skirt, and a dupatta making it an indo-western fusion ensemble.

    article_image4

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta looks drop-dead gorgeous and a sight to behold in the risque black-colored shimmery backless blouse, high-slit skirt, and dupatta, making it an indo-western fusion ensemble outfit that is a must-have addition to every girl's wardrobe.

    article_image5

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta is definitely upping the heat on Instagram and how. The actress looks like a sight to behold in an unbuttoned bathrobe as she flaunts her bold black bra. She is holding a watermelon piece in her hand while giving salacious looks to the camera.

    article_image6

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta amplifies the hotness and oomph with her poised and searing looks in an unbuttoned bathrobe, which displays her black-bold bra and flaunts her toned legs.

    article_image7

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta looks sultry and seductive in the unbuttoned white bathrobe, which displays her black-bold bra as she holds a fruit piece in her hands and has hands in her colored tresses.

    article_image8

    Image: Tina Datta / Instagram

    Tina Datta looks stunning and strikes a sensual pose in a black cut-out waisted risque ensemble outfit with a dangerously high slit flaunting her toned leg as she holds her colored tresses in a hot pose.

