Singer Billy Ray Cyrus mourned the death of country legend Dolly Parton, his close friend and godmother to his daughter Miley Cyrus. He revealed Parton sent him a 'beautiful message' shortly before her death, saying she loved him 'with her whole heart'.

Singer-songwriter and actor Billy Ray Cyrus mourned the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, his close friend who also acted as godmother to his daughter Miley Cyrus, revealing that the singer sent him a "beautiful message" shortly before her death, according to E ! News.

Billy Ray Cyrus on His Friendship With Dolly

"I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it's hard to know where to start," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. "Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV's, right in our living rooms."

Billy Ray said he and Parton remained close after developing a friendship in Nashville and Hollywood. He also shared that he received a personal message from the singer before her death, as per the outlet. "Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart," he wrote. "I will always love her in the same way ..... with my whole heart ... and I always will."

Remembering Parton's sense of humour, Billy Ray recalled an incident in 1992 when tabloids published rumours that the two were having an affair. "I'll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her," he wrote. "In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, 'Honey, this trash sells records!'"

Dolly Parton's Bond With Goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Their friendship grew during the early 1990s, around the time Billy Ray rose to fame with "Achy Breaky Heart". Parton later became the godmother of his daughter Miley Cyrus, who was born in 1992, according to E! News.

Billy Ray recalled the special bond between Parton and Miley, saying the two "just fell in love" when they met. "Like it was kindred spirits. That sounds silly, but they were absolute. You could just feel it from the second they met. It was two peas in a pod," he said in an interview with AXS TV in October.

Miley Cyrus Remembers Her 'Fairy Godmother'

Parton became an important influence in Miley's life, appearing on 'Hannah Montana' and becoming both a personal and professional role model for the singer, as per the outlet.

When Parton was named among TIME's 100 Most Inspirational People in 2021, Miley praised her godmother's character and humanitarian work. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career--she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values," Miley wrote. "At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian."

Miley also highlighted the values behind Parton's public image, saying, "Though she created an identity that she downplays as being built on wigs, lots of gingham and silicone, the foundation for this empire is actually her honesty, truth and her faith," according to E! News.

"People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that. She wears that responsibility with the same grace and pride she rocks a two-piece Nudie suit," Miley added.

She further praised Parton for understanding the influence she carried as one of country music's most recognisable figures. "She recognises how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind," Miley wrote, according to E! News.

Reflecting on Parton's role as her godmother, Miley said, "There's a theory that you shouldn't meet your heroes, but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton."

"Because she's even better than your sparkliest dreams," she added. "She may be my fairy godmother, but I think she's that to everyone else too. I am happy to share her with the world," according to E! News. (ANI)