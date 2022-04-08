Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kardashians Premiere: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hold hands; Kourtney, Travis, Khloé all present

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian attended the Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday night with beau Pete Davidson.

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was spotted holding hands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Kardashian donned a body-hugging silver gown, while Davidson dressed down in a black jacket over a white t-shirt.

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

    Dorit Kemsley (R) and guest attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq attend the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

    (L-R) Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Also Read: Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

    Jonathan Cheban attends the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Also Read: Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing

    KGF star Yash's new avatars from #KGFVerse becomes hit in no time RBA

    KGF star Yash's new avatars from #KGFVerse becomes hit in no time

    RRR Success Party Ram Charan Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant watch drb

    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    OOPS moment: Rakhi Sawant suffered wardrobe malfunction at RRR's success bash RBA

    OOPS moment: Rakhi Sawant suffered wardrobe malfunction at RRR's success bash (Video)

    Swara Bhasker is now Dr Swara; actress bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan RBA

    Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing

    football Rooney admission Every player, barring for Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo snt

    Rooney's admission: Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens - gps

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor-dnm

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor

    Woman wanting to become a mother gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Woman wanting a baby gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon