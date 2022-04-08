The Kardashians Premiere: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hold hands; Kourtney, Travis, Khloé all present

Kim Kardashian attended the Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday night with beau Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was spotted holding hands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Kardashian donned a body-hugging silver gown, while Davidson dressed down in a black jacket over a white t-shirt.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Dorit Kemsley (R) and guest attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq attend the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(L-R) Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Also Read: Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’