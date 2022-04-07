Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

The Coachella Festival 2022 announced new headlining acts on Wednesday. Kanye West, who was earlier dropped as the headliner, has now been replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend.

The Coachella Festival 2022 announced new headliner acts on Wednesday after Kanye West’s name was dropped recently. Ye, whose performance was also dropped from the recently concluded Grammy Awards 2022, has been replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend. The festival is scheduled to take place from April 15 to April 17, and from April 22 to April 24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

The billionaire rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye, was earlier slated to perform at the festival on April 17 and April 24. Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, whose names have been on the list of the headlining acts, will continue to perform at the festival as per their designated slots.

Swedish House Mafia was always listed as a part of the festival; they were listed as “returning to the desert” on the original poster for the festival as “returning to the desert.” However, the EDM supergroup, consisting of Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, was made as the co-headliners after Kanya West’s departure from the festival.

Sharing the new poster of the headlining acts, Coachella captioned their post as “The Party & The After Party.” Meanwhile, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer, The Weekend, also confirmed his act at Coachella 2022 by reposting the festival’s latest poster.

While Swedish House Mafia was already set to perform at the festival, The Weekend came as a pleasant surprise. Even before The Weekend’s name was announced, there were reports that had claimed that Kaye West has been replaced by him. But The Weekend is not new to the Coachella Festival. He has previously performed thrice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2012, 2015 and in 2018.

Kanye West reportedly dropped out of the festival to keep himself away from the public glare after all the drama that took place between him, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.