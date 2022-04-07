Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

Kim Kardashian, in her latest interview, has spoken about the relationship Kanye West has with their four children adding how he continues to be a family.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become an official thing and have even started talking about each other publicly. While Kim is embracing her new relationship with Pete, she has spoken up about her ex-husband Kanye West in the latest interview. Kim was talking to Robin Roberts when she spoke about how she has been co-parenting with Kanye as well as how she has dealt with his constant online attacks.

While many may have expected Kim Kardashian to have some blasting words for Kanye West, she went to surprise everyone with her comments. Kim said that she likes to take the high road, adding that Kanye will “always be family” since he is the father of her kids. ALSO READ: 9 times Kim Kardashian went sultry and sexy for her KKW photoshoot; see pics

Kim Kardashian went on to add more about Kanye West saying, "I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth." Kim and Kanye share four children – North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (2). Kim further added that she only wants the best for her kids.

In the interview, Kim Kardashian said that she wants her children and Kanye West to have a healthy relationship. "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they do" she said.

