    Thanks to iPhone's FaceTime, now Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson maintain their long-distance relationship

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been in regular contact despite their long-distance relationship. The couple is doing 'FaceTime consistently' 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Imagine you've been confused about why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's PDA-heavy Instagram posts haven't appeared on your timeline. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    In that situation, the couple juggles their busy work schedules with their long-distance romance. Since last month, the couple has been living apart while the comedian films Wizards! in Australia for his new feature.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    The founder of SKIMS has been back in Los Angeles with her children while making a brief stopover there to spend a weekend with Pete.

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Despite living apart, Kim and Pete have been getting along very well, as a source told E! that the pair is still "going strong."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    The insider continued, "Exploring how the couple has maintained their steady long-distance relationship, "While Pete has been gone filming, the distance hasn't been a problem for their relationship. When separated, they constantly communicate, often FaceTime, and make brief phone calls whenever possible."
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The source further also informed that Kim is still "smitten" by Davidson and that he makes her day by making her laugh whenever they talk. It seems after wrapping up his filming in Australia, Pete will soon visit LA to spend time with his girlfriend. Also Read: Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

    Image: Getty Images

    In the meantime, fans have been excited to see Pete Davidson on the 2nd season of The Kardashians. The new season is set to release on September 22, and the same trailer was released last month. Also Read: Watch: Sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan insults Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

