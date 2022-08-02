Thanks to iPhone's FaceTime, now Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson maintain their long-distance relationship

Lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been in regular contact despite their long-distance relationship. The couple is doing 'FaceTime consistently'



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Imagine you've been confused about why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's PDA-heavy Instagram posts haven't appeared on your timeline.



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

In that situation, the couple juggles their busy work schedules with their long-distance romance. Since last month, the couple has been living apart while the comedian films Wizards! in Australia for his new feature.



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

The founder of SKIMS has been back in Los Angeles with her children while making a brief stopover there to spend a weekend with Pete.

Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Despite living apart, Kim and Pete have been getting along very well, as a source told E! that the pair is still "going strong."



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

The insider continued, "Exploring how the couple has maintained their steady long-distance relationship, "While Pete has been gone filming, the distance hasn't been a problem for their relationship. When separated, they constantly communicate, often FaceTime, and make brief phone calls whenever possible."



Image: Getty Images

The source further also informed that Kim is still "smitten" by Davidson and that he makes her day by making her laugh whenever they talk. It seems after wrapping up his filming in Australia, Pete will soon visit LA to spend time with his girlfriend.

Image: Getty Images