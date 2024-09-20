Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

    Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor, 'Night Manager' has been nominated for best drama series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. Competing against shows from France, Australia, and Argentina, this Indian adaptation of the British series marks a major milestone. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the series has garnered critical acclaim since its Disney+ Hotstar release, with the award ceremony set for November 25 in New York City

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    The Indian entertainment industry is brimming with pride as The Night Manager, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, secures a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced today, revealing that The Night Manager will be competing against Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) from France, The Newsreader Season 2 from Australia, and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 from Argentina. The prestigious awards ceremony is scheduled for November 25, 2024, in New York City.

    Created by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 British television series, itself based on John Le Carré's renowned novel. The show features a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles, along with supporting performances from Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee. Produced by Banijay Asia and The Ink Factory, it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and gripping performances.

    Anil Kapoor, who portrays Shelly Rungta, an arms dealer in the series, expressed his excitement regarding the nomination. Reflecting on the moment, he conveyed that the entire team was ecstatic when they heard the news. Kapoor shared that he immediately reached out to director Sandeep Modi and the rest of the cast and crew, exchanging congratulatory messages. He also admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the news, as it was a significant achievement for the show and the team involved.

    Director Sandeep Modi also took to social media to share his reaction. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he expressed his disbelief and joy, thanking his team and expressing his gratitude. His post revealed how deeply the nomination resonated with him and how much it meant to everyone who worked on the show.

    The Night Manager marked Aditya Roy Kapur’s entry into the digital entertainment space. He plays Shaan Sengupta, an ex-army officer turned hotel manager who is tasked with infiltrating the dangerous world of arms dealing. His performance in this role, alongside Anil Kapoor's and Sobhita Dhulipala's, has been widely praised, contributing to the show's overall success. Kapur’s portrayal of a conflicted and determined character added depth to the narrative, and his digital debut has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

    In related news, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that comedian and Bollywood actor Vir Das will host the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The event is scheduled to take place in New York City on November 25. Das, who previously won an Emmy for his Netflix special Landing in 2023, will return to the Emmys stage, continuing his association with the prestigious award show. His previous nomination in 2021 for the Comedy category also highlighted his growing international recognition.

    As The Night Manager prepares to compete on the global stage, its nomination not only shines a spotlight on the talent involved but also adds to India’s growing footprint in international entertainment. The nomination itself is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire team, showcasing the global appeal of Indian storytelling.

