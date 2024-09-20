How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods

Lifestyle
Mice often infest kitchens, wardrobes, or corners of the house, gnawing on clothes and other items, creating an unhygienic environment. Let's find out how to get rid of them.
You can use peppermint oil to repel mice. Its strong odor is disliked by mice. Dip cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them in corners.
The strong smell of cinnamon sticks is also disliked by mice. Place cinnamon sticks in corners, sprinkle cinnamon powder, or use cinnamon oil.
Place a small piece of alum where mice frequent. They dislike its smell and taste. You can also make a spray by dissolving alum powder in water.
Mice run away from the smell and pungent taste of red pepper. Sprinkle red pepper in corners or make a spray by mixing it with water.
Burning camphor in the morning and evening drives away insects and even mice, as they dislike its fragrance.
Mice dislike the texture and sound of aluminum foil. Cover holes or corners with it to deter them from gnawing.
Mice stay away from the smell of bay leaves. Place bay leaves near wardrobes, drawers, and the main entrance to prevent mice.