Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

Beyonce Knowles, a singer, has come under fire from the disability equality group Scope for employing an ableist epithet in her new song, Heated. The offensive phrase, frequently used to disparage persons with spastic cerebral palsy, appears twice in the song Heated, which Canadian artist Drake co-wrote, according to BBC.

"It's outrageous that one of the greatest performers in the world has decided to incorporate this very insensitive slur," said Warren Kirwan, media manager for the disability equality organisation Scope.

After the backlash and criticism she received online, Beyonce has promised to take out an ableist slur from her upcoming album, Renaissance.

The singer received rave reviews when she debuted her dance-inspired seventh studio album. However, she came under fire over the weekend when fans noticed the inclusion of a derogatory term in the song “Heated."

On the track, co-written by Drake, Beyonce sings the line: “Spazzin’ on that a**, spazz on that a**." Although the word “spaz" is often used colloquially to define “freaking out" or “going crazy," it is derived from the word “spastic," which is supposed to diminish to individuals with spastic cerebral palsy.

The illness interferes with a person's capacity to regulate their muscles, particularly in their arms and legs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“So @Beyonce used the word ‘sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community and the progress we tried to make with Lizzo," disability advocate Hannah Diviney wrote on Twitter.

“Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until ableist slurs disappear from music."

Another tweeted: “Screw you @Beyonce. You should be a role model, not making money from the lazy use of derogatory language. Shame on you."

Reps for Beyonce affirmed on Monday, August 01, that the lyric would be removed, telling CNN in a statement that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced."

