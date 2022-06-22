Thalapathy Vijay: Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra- 6 Bollywood actresses, Tamil superstar had romanced

Vijay Thalapathy has been in cinema for almost two decades. He has worked with and dated several ladies over his career, including Bollywood queens.

He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil cinema business. Vijay Thalapathy has been in the cinema business for almost two decades. He has worked with and romanced several females over his career, including Bollywood divas.



The actor has starred with Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Katrina Kaif in several films. Look at 6 Bollywood ladies who acted with Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday.



Ameesha Patel

The actress made her Tamil debut with the film 'Pudhiya Geethai' which had Vijay in the leading role. The film also starred Meera Jasmine as the parallel female lead.

Bipasha Basu

Bips, like Priyanka Chopra, made her South cinema debut with Thalapathy Vijay. In the film Sachein, directed by John Mahendran, the two were shown romancing. Bipasha had an extended appearance in the film, and Genelia D'Souza portrayed the primary female role.

Genelia D'Souza

In the film Sachein, Genelia D'Souza and Thalapathy Vijay were seen together, and their on-screen chemistry wowed the audience. In 2005, the film was hailed a success.



Isha Koppikar

The commercially successful film Nenjinile, starring Isha Koppikar and Thalapathy Vijay, was released in 1999. The movie, as well as the songs, were a hit with the audience. Thalapathy Vijay is said to have suggested Isha's name for the female protagonist in Nenjinile.

Katrina Kaif

Kat and Thalapathy Vijay may not have collaborated on a film, but they did appear together in an advertisement.