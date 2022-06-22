Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay: Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra- 6 Bollywood actresses, Tamil superstar had romanced

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 8:28 AM IST

    Vijay Thalapathy has been in cinema for almost two decades. He has worked with and dated several ladies over his career, including Bollywood queens.

    Vijay Thalapathy does not require a particular remark. Vijay is one of the most popular and well-liked performers in South Indian cinema. He has created numerous memorable characters, and practically all of his films have been box office successes. 
     

    He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil cinema business. Vijay Thalapathy has been in the cinema business for almost two decades. He has worked with and romanced several females over his career, including Bollywood divas.
     

    The actor has starred with Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Katrina Kaif in several films. Look at 6 Bollywood ladies who acted with Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday.
     

    Ameesha Patel 
    The actress made her Tamil debut with the film 'Pudhiya Geethai' which had Vijay in the leading role. The film also starred Meera Jasmine as the parallel female lead.

    Bipasha Basu
    Bips, like Priyanka Chopra, made her South cinema debut with Thalapathy Vijay. In the film Sachein, directed by John Mahendran, the two were shown romancing. Bipasha had an extended appearance in the film, and Genelia D'Souza portrayed the primary female role.

    Genelia D'Souza
    In the film Sachein, Genelia D'Souza and Thalapathy Vijay were seen together, and their on-screen chemistry wowed the audience. In 2005, the film was hailed a success.
     

    Isha Koppikar
    The commercially successful film Nenjinile, starring Isha Koppikar and Thalapathy Vijay, was released in 1999. The movie, as well as the songs, were a hit with the audience. Thalapathy Vijay is said to have suggested Isha's name for the female protagonist in Nenjinile.

    Katrina Kaif
    Kat and Thalapathy Vijay may not have collaborated on a film, but they did appear together in an advertisement.

    Priyanka Chopra
    In 2002, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in Thalapathy Vijay's film Thamizhan. In the film, the actress was seen romancing Thalapathy Vijay. Majith directed the film Thamizhan.

