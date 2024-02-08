Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super-HOT photos: Janhvi Kapoor dons Valentine's Day special outfit; girls take some inspiration NOW

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor boosted Valentine's Day outfit with a hot-romantic red satin lace floor-length gown. Her ensemble sets the perfect tone for an unforgettable Valentine's Day outing.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Indeed, one of the most liked and followed actresses today is Janhvi Kapoor; with her playing in many films and cuteness, she has left a lasting impression on the hearts and thoughts of fans who eagerly await the actress's new films and postings.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Well, she is one of those names that must be considered when establishing some important fashion objectives; throughout time, she has blessed the internet feed with some wonderful fashion and strong goals.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi is back with her fashion game, and this time she is very much on point, matching the current time of Valentine's Day and giving us the same vibe of the love festival.
     

    article_image4

    Indeed, the actress looks super hot and extremely gorgeous in these new clicks, and she certainly knows the right formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and capture the attention of fans all over.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Well, she has certainly captured the attention of her followers with these photos, which are providing us serious fashion inspiration.

    article_image6

    She properly titled it "V day energy" to set the tone for the approaching Valentine's Day celebrations. She complements her look with a stylish black ring and matching black nail polish.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her immaculate makeup consists of a glowing base, which is complemented with a little red blush on her cheeks and a dramatic burst of red lipstick. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her long, fluttery lashes and minimal makeup, she emanates charm easily. Her gently blown-out, left-loose hair completes the ensemble and gives a romantic touch to the whole look.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor shared an Instagram photo of herself standing for the camera in a beautiful off-the-shoulder, floor-length crimson satin and lace gown. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naagin 7: Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read details RBA

    'Naagin 7': Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read detail

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT rkn

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva's movie on OTT

    Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories RKK

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ] RKK

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's bat sticker sparks buzz with nostalgic Ranchi connection osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's bat sticker sparks buzz with nostalgic Ranchi connection

    Valentines Day 2024 5 best speakers under Rs 5000 to gift gcw

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 best speakers under Rs 5,000

    Rahul Gandhi fact-checked over claim that PM Modi was not born in OBC family

    Rahul Gandhi fact-checked over claim that PM Modi was not born in OBC family

    Karnataka govt transfers Parashuram Theme Park probe to CID for thorough investigation vkp

    Karnataka govt transfers Parashuram Theme Park probe to CID for thorough investigation

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan did not start the company with her mother's pension, says complainant Shone George rkn

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan did not start the company with her mother's pension, says complainant Shone George

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon