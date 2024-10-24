Super Deluxe to Mahanati to Rangasthalam- 10 must-watch South Indian movies

These ten films, made with amazing content, gave the audience a great experience. A must-watch for every movie lover.

Small films but had a big impact on the audience. Gave a great experience. They were made as if this is what cinema is all about. South stood as a symbol for concept-oriented films. These ten films belonging to Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages are wonderful. Every movie lover must watch these... Let's see what they are... Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, gave the audience a new experience. Various types of people in society and their problems were dramatically told. Samantha acted in bold scenes. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil played key roles.

Mahanati is a film directed by Nag Ashwin. It is based on the life story of legendary heroine Savitri. Keerthy Suresh, who played Savitri, won the National Award. Keerthy Suresh's career took another turn with the movie Mahanati. 96, a Tamil film released in 2018. Made as a sensible love story. Directed by C. Prem Kumar. Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi acted as a pair. This is the story of a broken lover. This film was remade in Telugu with the title Jaanu. It didn't do that well.

Rangasthalam remains the best movie in director Sukumar's career. A film that tapped into the actor in Ram Charan. Rangasthalam, an industry hit, was made based on village politics, revenge, and emotions. Aruvi, a Tamil film directed by Arun Prabhu. A political thriller that beautifully showcases a girl's struggles. Aruvi gives the audience a good experience.

Thi Thi

The Kannada film Lucia gives the audience a mind-blowing experience. Director Pawan Kumar made it as a psychological thriller. Sathish Ninasam and Sruthi Hariharan played key roles. This movie is a must-watch. Thithi, a comedy-drama directed by Raam Reddy. It was made satirically on the traditions that take place after a person's death. The movie Balagam is close to this Thithi film. Released in 2015, this Kannada film was a good success.

Visaranai

Sudani from Nigeria is one of the wonderful films. This Malayalam film was directed by Zakariya Mohammed. Made as a sports drama, this movie is impressive. Released in 2018, this film was a huge success in Malayalam. Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abila Robinson played the lead roles. Visaranai, a dark, raw, and rustic drama directed by Vetrimaaran. The atrocities of the police on innocent people were told close to real situations. Released in 2015, this film was a good success. Samuthirakani, Anandhi, and Dinesh played key roles.

C/o Kancharapalem, directed by Venkatesh Maha, was a hot topic back then. C/o Kancharapalem is a collection of love stories that happened in different stages of a person's life. Gives the audience a feel-good experience. It didn't have a star cast and wasn't promoted much. That's why it didn't do well commercially in theaters.

Latest Videos