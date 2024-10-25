Troops from India and China started moving back from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh

India and China have started disengaging their troops from the Depsang plains and Demchok, the final friction points in Ladakh. Both sides are dismantling tents and structures, with patrolling expected to resume. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed consensus on restoring the “ground situation” for mutual security.

Troops from India and China started moving back from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh vkp
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 7:51 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

New Delhi: The troops of India and China have moved back to their respective sides but not far in the Depsang plains and Demchok areas of the Ladakh region. These were the two last friction points between the two countries since the border standoff began in 2020 along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh.

Sources in the defence establishment said that the troops have disengaged from all areas where they were engaged in fighting in Depsang and Demchok. Sources said that both sides have uprooted some of their tents in Depsang, and they added that it will take some time to dismantle the permanent structures in both areas.

The sources added that the patrolling would begin once the disengagement process is completed. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India and China had reached a consensus to restore the “ground situation” based on the principles of equal and mutual security. “The consensus includes patrolling and grazing in traditional areas,” he said. 

Depsang and Demchok 

In the Depsang plains, the Chinese troops have blocked access to PPs (Patrolling Points) 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13, which comprise about 952 sq km. It is pertinent to mention here that these PPs are located well inside the Indian territory.

The strategic Depsang is close to the Y-Junction, which is about 20 km from the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) airfield. Sitting at the Y-Junction, the Chinese troops have been obstructing Indian troop movements in the region. The Y-Junction also links Siachen Glacier and the DBO airfield.

At Demchok, the Charding Nullah (CNN) separates India and China. The west of the CNN is Indian territory, while the east is China. Since 2018, the Chinese troops have entered to the west of the CNN and constructed tents, which is considered to be Indian territory. As per the agreement reached between the two sides, the troops of both sides have moved back to their sides.

It must also be mentioned that the agreement has taken place on Depsang and Demchok only. There would be no development where disengagement has already taken place in the past. The buffer zones created at those friction points will remain for now.

At present, the two sides have disengaged from PP 14 (Galwan), PP 15 (Hot Springs), and PP 17A (Gogra), the north and south banks of Pangong Tso.
Since the 2020 border standoff, India has deployed over 68,000 troops, about 100 tanks, 330 Infantry Combat Vehicles, and other artillery to forward positions in response to the Chinese troop movements in the Ladakh region.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response AJR

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens anr

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon