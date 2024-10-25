World Pasta Day 2024: 7 types you MUST taste once

Lifestyle
From Ravioli to Penne, each type of pasta brings something unique to your plate. Here are 7 delicious pasta varieties you must try for a flavorful experience
Fettuccine is a flat, thick noodle often used in creamy dishes like Alfredo. The broad surface area allows it to hold rich, creamy sauces, making it perfect for luxurious meals
Ravioli are pillow-like pasta pockets filled with cheese, meat, vegetables. It’s usually served with light tomato, butter sauce, making it versatile dish
Fusilli is spiral-shaped pasta that’s ideal for thick sauces as it traps flavor between twists. It works well in cold pasta salads or hearty meat sauces for a more indulgent meal
Farfalle, commonly known as bow-tie pasta, is a fun option for both kids and adults. It’s great with lighter sauces or in cold salads, adding a touch of elegance to any dish
Penne is tube-shaped with ridges that hold sauces well. It’s great for both creamy, tomato-based sauces, offering a firm bite and making it a popular choice in baked pasta dishes
Rigatoni is large, tube-shaped pasta with ridges, perfect for meat-based sauces. Its robust shape holds up well under hearty sauces, offering a chewy and flavorful experience
Spaghetti is a long, thin, cylindrical pasta perfect for a variety of sauces. It’s most famously paired with tomato sauce, meatballs, or simple olive oil and garlic