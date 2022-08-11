Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sultry pictures: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sizzled in sexy swimwear

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, has sizzled in several swimsuits while enjoying her time by the pool or beach on numerous occasions. Here's a look at some of her collection:

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Indian all-rounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, has often stunned her Instagram followers with gorgeous photographs by the beach or pool. 

    Here's a look at 10 times the model looked ultra-sexy in fashionable swimwear and bikinis.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    On Thursday (August 11), Natasa Stankovic posted a photograph of herself and hubby dearest with the caption, "Us." The Serbian is seen wearing black swimwear in the picture, while Hardik Pandya donned a tiger print bathrobe.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Just three days ago, Natasa was seen chilling at a swimming pool, which appears to be something she loves to do. She wore a blue and white striped swimsuit and paired it with a cream-coloured hat. 

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    In April this year, the fashionista chose a one-shoulder bikini top with striking ruched details while enjoying her time in a pool. "Haye garmi," read her Instagram caption in which Natasa Stankovic took her fashion quotient to another level.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    In March 2022, Natasa posted a photograph of herself enjoying her time in the pool with her son. While the model wore a black two-piece, the little boy wore sky blue swimwear.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Hardik Pandya's wife is known for her classy and stylish dressing sense and often dons solid colours. Natasa had earlier this year posted photos of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit and paired it with cat-eye sunglasses. She wore a black mesh see-through cape over her swimwear to gear up the look.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Known for following a strict fitness routine, Natasa Stankovic has a well-toned and super-fit body. The model has often stunned her fans with photos of herself in sexy bikinis and, on one occasion, looked stunning in an animal print bikini as she enjoyed her time by the pool.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of cricket's most followed couples in India, and their love for each other can be seen in several of their social media posts. The couple is seen enjoying their time together in the pool, where the Serbian has donned a black cold shoulder swimsuit and paired it with sunglasses to soak the sun.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Whether by the pool or by the beach, Natasa always brings her fashion A-game out. On this occasion, the model stunned in an animal print and black combo swimsuit and paired her look with sunglasses and hair let loose to enjoy the vibes.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic, who is also known for her dancing skills, has also wowed her followers in simple yet classic black bikinis. The model looks sultry and stunning in this click as she enjoys her time by the beach side.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Last but not least, one of India's most popular WAGs, Natasa, showcases her love for the water in a blood-red swimsuit, which has a cut to reveal her toned abs. This was one of the many occasions when the model posed for the camera flaunting her toned and ultra-hot assets. We're certain that Hardik Pandya's wife will treat her followers with more photos of her swimwear collection in the coming days.

