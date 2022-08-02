Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her seductive body in wet t-shirt with SKIMS bottom; check it now

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    The reality TV personality, 41, completed her look at the beach in a white transparent t-shirt with a SKIMS bikini that hugged her perfect body

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    To the beach, Kim Kardashian is bringing her seductiveness in these pictures. The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS uploaded several sexy Instagram pictures of herself playing in the water.

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Kim, who has platinum blonde hair, accessorised her outfit with a sheer t-shirt knotted behind her back and a little white bikini from SKIMS.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    The Kardashians star, who smiled for the camera in the first picture, also gave fans and followers a photo of her silhouette as she ran her fingers over her hair. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Following a picture of her gazing toward the lake, Kim finished her carousel with a signature Kim K. posture. Also Read: Watch: Sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan insults Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    The mother of four has been enjoying a summer off from work as she spends time with her children she had with ex-husband rapper Kanye West-North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Also Read: Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

