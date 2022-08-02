Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her seductive body in wet t-shirt with SKIMS bottom; check it now
The reality TV personality, 41, completed her look at the beach in a white transparent t-shirt with a SKIMS bikini that hugged her perfect body
Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
To the beach, Kim Kardashian is bringing her seductiveness in these pictures. The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS uploaded several sexy Instagram pictures of herself playing in the water.
Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
Kim, who has platinum blonde hair, accessorised her outfit with a sheer t-shirt knotted behind her back and a little white bikini from SKIMS.
Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
The Kardashians star, who smiled for the camera in the first picture, also gave fans and followers a photo of her silhouette as she ran her fingers over her hair.
Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
Following a picture of her gazing toward the lake, Kim finished her carousel with a signature Kim K. posture.
Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
The mother of four has been enjoying a summer off from work as she spends time with her children she had with ex-husband rapper Kanye West-North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.