    Bikini photos: Priyanka Chopra looks hot as ever in monochromatic two-piece swimwear

    First Published Aug 8, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a video of herself in a blue bikini while flaunting her hot body. Along with this, she also shared a postcard family photo of herself, actor-husband Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Malti Marie.

    Global star Priyanka Chopra has been slaying her swimwear collection like none other. From hot pink bikinis to bright yellow, black, and now a monochromatic blue bikini, Priyank has a wide range of swimwear collections which is nothing but impressive! The actor’s latest pictures of Sunday are all about slaying the two-piece swimwear in ways that have impressed the fashion police. The pictures show Priyanka boldly showing off her hot body as she dances in her lavish washroom while she also did a quick brand promotion of a product.

    Priyanka Chopra has had a fun weekend; her Sunday picture and the Instagram stories are only proof of that!

    Wearing a blue bikini and boy shorts, rather, slaying it, Priyanka Chopra shared a video and pictures of herself on her social media. The picture, which shows her standing by the poolside, has been captioned by the actors as “Sundaze 🖤 🤍.”

    Priyanka Chopra paired her blue bikini with a white overlay that added oomph to her look. She also did a video of her post-swim hair care, which was more like a brand promotion by the actor.

    The video was shot in the bathroom of Priyanka Chopra’s house where she is seen dancing to the music while flipping her hair as she applies a product to her tresses to moisturise them.

    Another picture that Priyanka Chopra shared on her Instagram story, is an adorable family photo! It features singer-actor Nick Jonas, Priyanka and their baby daughter Malti Marie. While the family is seen enjoying the pool water, Priyanka once again hid her daughter’s face using a heart emoji.

