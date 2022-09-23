Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli appears for questioning

Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli arrived at the office of Delhi Police’s EOW for questioning after her name popped in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nikki reportedly has received cash and a Gucci bag from the conman.

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police recently questioned actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On Friday, the probe agency had grilled Jacqueline’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi and Bigg Boss 14’s contestant Nikki Tamboli.

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

While Leepakshi Ellawadi confessed to the investigating agency about accepting Rs 3 crore from Sukesh Chandrasekhar for the actor’s clothes, Nikki Tamboli also reached the EOW office for questioning on Friday. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Conman paid Rs 3 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is accused of receiving expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to a report, the Enforcement Directorate has said in its charge sheet that Sukesh gave cash to Nikki, apart from expensive gifts. Nikki arrived at the EOW office for questioning at 11 AM on Friday. ALSO READ: Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

According to the report, it was Pinky Irani who got Nikki Tamboli to meet Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During this, Pinky introduced Sukesh to Nikki as a film producer from the South Indian industry. Nikki was given around Rs 3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag from Sukesh, reportedly.

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

After Nikki Tamboli’s name came to the fore in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, a video started doing rounds on social media wherein she was seen telling the paparazzi that she does not have any Gucci bag.

Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram