Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Conman paid Rs 3 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi

In a recent development in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylie, Leepakshi Ellawadi, told the EOW that she had received Rs 300 crore from the conman.

In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police (EOW) on Friday grilled actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi. The celebrity styling, during the question by the ED, revealed that the conman had paid her Rs 3 crore, further informing the probe agency about where and how she used the money.

During the grilling, Leepakshi Ellawadi revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had contacted her last year. She reportedly said that he gave her Rs 3 crore after he figured out about actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s style and the brands that she preferred. Per the reports, the stylist alleged that the conman asked her to get clothes for the actor as per her style, further claiming that all the money given by Sukesh has been spent on giving a gift to Jacqueline.

Leepakshi Ellawadi further told that when she came to know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s extortion case and when Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged connection with the conman came to the fore, she ended all ties with the actor.

Per reports, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police grilled Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi for over eight hours. Meanwhile, a few intimate pictures of the actor and the conman had made their way to social media.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, actor Nora Fatehi and Nikki Tamboli are also being questioned by the probing agencies in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Recently, both Jacqueline and Nora were grilled by the Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez had admitted to Economic Offences Wing that she accepted expensive gifts including a BMW car, luxury handbags and more, from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The conman, who is presently lodged in Delhi jail and has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, had extorted Rs 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman’s wife.