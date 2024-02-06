Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, celebs flaunt their outfits in the city

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

    article_image1

    These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film. 

    article_image2

    Pooja Hegde

    Actress Pooja Hegde was snapped at Khar for a prayer meeting and she looked beautiful in a white suit.

    article_image3

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon was spotted in a white dress with flowers printed on it promoting her movie 'Teri Baaton Se Aisa Uljha Jiya' on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

    article_image4

    Orry

    Internet sensation Orry was seen in a purple t-shirt and denim as he was clicked at Bandra. His shirt read, 'Same Hell, different devils'.

    article_image5

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor was suited up in black as he arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to promote his film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

    article_image6

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is the judge. She opted for in a knee length dress.

