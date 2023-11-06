Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Esha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Celebrities like Esha Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Raveena Tandon, and Hrithik Roshan spotted setting fashion trends with their glamorous styles.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    When it comes to Bollywood, celebrities never miss a chance to flaunt their style. Discover the stars spotted at airports and on the streets.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Tandon was seen at the airport donning a chic and fashionable outfit. She wore a brown sweatshirt and paired it with matching brown trousers, completing the look with brown sunglasses. Her ensemble was not only stylish but also incredibly comfortable.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor, the bollywood queen of fashion, was seen at airport wearing an oversized cool white shirt over a black crop-top with white jeanz.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Hrithik Roshan, also known as The Greek God of vollywood wore a cool beige colour T shirt with white trousers. His beige colour cap complemented the overall look.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Chakarobarty was scene wearing a dungaree dress with white flats. She wore her hair in a bun and carried a black bag.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mrunal Thakur spotted in Juhu, Mumbai with the cast of her upcoming movie "Pippa," wearing a beautiful off-shoulder black dress.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukherji was spotted outside a resturant in Bandra, Mumbai, donning a beautiful light yellow dress. She completed her look with black sun-glasses.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Esha Deol celebrated Children's Day and Diwali with school kids. She wore denim jacket with denim jeanz. She danced with kids and also made Rangoli with them.

