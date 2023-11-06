Spotted: Esha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene

Celebrities like Esha Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Raveena Tandon, and Hrithik Roshan spotted setting fashion trends with their glamorous styles.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

When it comes to Bollywood, celebrities never miss a chance to flaunt their style. Discover the stars spotted at airports and on the streets.

Raveena Tandon was seen at the airport donning a chic and fashionable outfit. She wore a brown sweatshirt and paired it with matching brown trousers, completing the look with brown sunglasses. Her ensemble was not only stylish but also incredibly comfortable.

Sonam Kapoor, the bollywood queen of fashion, was seen at airport wearing an oversized cool white shirt over a black crop-top with white jeanz.

Hrithik Roshan, also known as The Greek God of vollywood wore a cool beige colour T shirt with white trousers. His beige colour cap complemented the overall look.

Rhea Chakarobarty was scene wearing a dungaree dress with white flats. She wore her hair in a bun and carried a black bag.

Mrunal Thakur spotted in Juhu, Mumbai with the cast of her upcoming movie "Pippa," wearing a beautiful off-shoulder black dress.

Rani Mukherji was spotted outside a resturant in Bandra, Mumbai, donning a beautiful light yellow dress. She completed her look with black sun-glasses.

Actress Esha Deol celebrated Children's Day and Diwali with school kids. She wore denim jacket with denim jeanz. She danced with kids and also made Rangoli with them.