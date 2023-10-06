Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Punjabi actress flaunts her curves in bold outfits; take a look

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa leaves fans stunned as she flaunts her perfectly toned body in a hot pink and black outfit; take a look

Sonam Bajwa, the Punjabi actress, never fails to dazzle with her sexy avatars. Her social media handles are a gift for her followers.

Sonam leaves everyone panting for air whenever she posts a photo or video on social media. The actress posted a steamy video on her Instagram account, displaying her curves in a pink off-the-shoulder gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam had her hair open and wore only a few accessories. Sonam looked stunning in this video, as she always does.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Soon after Sonam Bajwa posted the video online, admirers flocked to the comments section to praise her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One of the fans wrote, “Sonam ko dekh ke hue So Numb!” Another user shared, “Aur yahan me pighal gya”. “Ek hi dil hai Sonam, kitni baar jeetogi?” a third comment read.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam Bajwa hasn't been shy about sharing a bold video on social media. Also Read: Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress frequently dazzles her admirers with her stunning appearance. Also Read: Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam Bajwa is well-known in the Punjabi cinema business. Her Bollywood debut, on the other hand, is still awaiting.