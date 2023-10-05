Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

    Bhumi Pednekar, who has always been vocal about her thoughts threw light on trolls and also shared how she deals with them. The 34-year-old actress claimed that no matter what one does, people will troll.

     

     

     

    Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila are gearing up for their upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming'. The cast has been making waves on social media with their stylish sense, both in the film and on the red carpet during promotional events. While their clothing, styled by Rhea Kapoor, has piqued the interest of many fashionistas, other netizens have criticized them for being too edgy, theatrical, and bold.

    Bhumi Pednekar, who has always been vocal about her thoughts threw light on trolls and also shared how she deals with them. The 34-year-old actress claimed that no matter what one does, people will troll. Trolling has become very normal and the fact that people will troll even if she makes a post in a 'fully clothed' version of myself during a festival. 

    "What kind of people are these?" she questioned referring to the trollers who she believes are just a bunch of hypocrites. She added that they talk about maintaining their culture, but they use foul language in their comments to express their feelings about other people. It is in our culture to respect women and conduct oneself in a decent manner, yet the manner in which they speak is horrible! Calling actress and her co-star Shehnaaz Gill brave, she said that she is strong enough to read all the comments, while Bhumi simply cannot. 

    She also threw light on how some people misuse the power of social media and said,  “Earlier, only family members used to troll you but now it has spread far and wide beyond your home. I’ve developed a thick skin now because I’ve been hearing things like how I would start looking more beautiful if I lose a few kilos, right since my childhood. I was questioned as to why I wear short dresses,"

    About 'Thank You for Coming'

    'Thank You for Coming' is a sex comedy film directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi and is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

    The film premiered in the Gala Presentations section of the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15, 2023, and will be released theatrically on October 6, 2023.

