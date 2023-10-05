Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures

Poonam Pandey's abundance of hotness never ceases to amaze us. The seductress enjoys showing off her sensual side. Here are a couple of really hot photographs of this lovely siren that will have you sweating.

Poonam Pandey set social media on fair when she uploaded a picture of herself in a green lingerie alog with stockings.

Cheetah print is her thing! Poonam Pandey once again showed off her hot body while she posed in a Cheetah print bra.

Poonam Pandey taught her fans how to look hot in a pool party. She looked sexy in a green velvet swimsuit.

Yellow is the colour for the beach! Poonam looked hot in a yellow bikini while she was going for a swim.

Poonam shared another picture of herself in a bikini while she posed looking hot. The bikini had a multicolored bra.

Seems like she has enough Cheetah prints. This time the model posed in a river wearing a Cheetah bikini.