    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY pictures: 6 breathtaking bikini pictures of the actress

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Sonali Raut is an actress, model and was even part of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

    article_image1

    Sonali Raut's Instagram account is termed one of the hottest as the actress often posts her bikini pictures. 

    article_image2

    In the pictures and videos, she is often seen flaunting her hot, sexy, and toned body and sometimes she ditches clothes.

    article_image3

    Through her pictures, she attracts audiences, and due to this her account is a go-to thirst trap and is loved by many.

    article_image4

    Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in Hindi films and was a Kingfisher Calendar Girl in 2010 when she was only 19 years old and a college student.

    article_image5

    The 33-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Himesh Reshamiya's 'The Xpose'.

    article_image6

    In 2011, she also had a sensational photoshoot for a magazine with Ranveer Singh which gained a lot of stir. 

