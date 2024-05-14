Will Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' release 3 years from now?

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor has made headlines for various films, including 'Love and War', Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra 2', and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1'.
'Ramayana' is the most anticipated film among Ranbir's fans and they can't wait for the movie to release.
The 41-year-old actor will play Lord Ram, actress Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
Arun Govil will play the role of King Dashrath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikayi.
The film became hype much before its release and sadly the fans have to wait for about 3 years to see the film.
According to reports, 'Ramayana' will hit the theatres in October 2027.
The budget for this film is said to be Rs 835 crore that implies it will be the most expensive film ever.