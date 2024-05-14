Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Tragic end for patient after ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

    A tragic incident occurred in Kozhikode, Kerala, where an ambulance caught fire after crashing into an electric pole, resulting in the death of a patient named Sulochana (57) on Tueday (May 14) morning.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Sulochana, who was receiving treatment at Malabar Medical College Hospital in Ulliyeri, died while being transported to MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode for surgery. The accident occurred around 3:50 am near Kalluthankadavu in the city.

    Sulochana's husband, Chandran, along with their neighbor Pradeep, a doctor, two nurses, and the driver, narrowly escaped the flames. They are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. It is believed that Sulochana became trapped in the engulfed vehicle.

    According to reports, the ambulance lost control and crashed into a building after hitting an electric pole. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. It has been reported that heavy rain was pouring down at the time of the accident. Despite efforts by fire force personnel to extinguish the fire, smoke continued to emanate from the vehicle.
     

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
