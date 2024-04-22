Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini

Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who works in Hindi films and was a Kingfisher Calendar Girl in 2010.

onali Raut made her acting debut in 2014's romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose', which starred Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Sonali Raut competed in Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss 8 where she was an important contestant.

Sonali Raut earned a modeling job for the annual Kingfisher Calendar, which features swimwear models.

She was the face of numerous renowned businesses, including MAC Cosmetics, PC Chandra Jewellers, Limca, Westside, and Pantaloons.

She has also appeared in numerous television ads, including Idea with Abhishek Bachchan, Siyaram with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Seematti Sarees, iBall, and many others.

In 2011, she participated in a stunning pictorial for Maxim magazine with acclaimed actor Ranveer Singh.