    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: February SHAADI in Rajasthan or Chandigarh? Know details

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were planning to marry last week in Chandigarh. However, the latest information says otherwise; read to know details
     

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani eventually confirmed being in a relationship a few weeks ago. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding has been making headlines recently. Finally, the date has been announced. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will marry in February of next year. 

    Everyone is in for a huge Bollywood wedding next year, and it will be big! The Shershaah couple's love story will take a new turn. Fans of Sidharth and Kiara will be overjoyed with this exciting further information regarding their wedding.
     

    According to reports, the Shershah actors' wedding will take place on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding events will take place on February 4 and 5, respectively.
     

    "Sidharth and Kiara are getting married on February 6. Their pre-wedding festivities will take place on February 4 and 5, with their friends and relatives celebrating the traditional mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet traditions. The wedding will take place on June 6th, according to a source.
     

    "The wedding will be held at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The celebration would be luxurious and secure, according to the insider. According to the entertainment portal, security officers for Sid and Kiara's wedding will only arrive on February 3.
     

    It was previously stated that the rumoured couple is planning to marry in Chandigarh in January. Pinkvilla previously revealed that the Shershaah pair has been researching wedding venues and has approached one of Chandigarh's most opulent establishments, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts. It's the same site where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.
     

    Meanwhile, during a recent promotional event, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM questioned Malhotra about a story he'd like to clear up. The actor replied, "That I'm getting married this year."
     

    Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu, with Rashmika Mandanna. He's also working on Yodha and Rohit Shetty's online series Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently featured in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Her next films are Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

