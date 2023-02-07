Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are married: Couple marital status gets updated on Wikipedia

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have yet to declare their marriage publicly. However, baaraat staff employees have confirmed that they are now married.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, newlyweds, deserve congratulations! After keeping their courtship under wraps, the pair married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The couple has yet to announce their wedding publicly. However, baaraat staff employees have indicated that the ceremony has concluded. Sidharth and Kiara's relationship status on Wikipedia was modified shortly after their footage leaked on social media.



The marital status of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is updated in Wikipedia

Wikipedia modified their married status before Sidharth and Kiara released official wedding photos. Their names have been added to their Wikipedia sites as each other's wives. Their admirers can't get enough of them. They are now excitedly awaiting photographs of them as husband and wife.

Wedding details for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth's ghodi and staff members were spotted departing the Suryagarh Palace after the wedding ceremony. They were quickly swarmed by the reporters stationed outside the venue.

They were questioned about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding and their attire. They are now married, according to one of the members. He also stated that the couple dressed in silver for their wedding day.



Manish Malhotra is said to have created the outfits. Four pillars surround a mandap-like space in the centre. The wedding was attended by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Shabina Khan, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and others. Shahid and Karan reportedly danced to Kaala Chashma at the sangeet ceremony. We can't wait for the photos and videos to become viral on social media.



Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. It was their first film together. The film garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Their magical chemistry left everyone mighty impressed. Their fans are now hoping to see them in another film soon.

