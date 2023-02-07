Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are married: Couple marital status gets updated on Wikipedia

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have yet to declare their marriage publicly. However, baaraat staff employees have confirmed that they are now married.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, newlyweds, deserve congratulations! After keeping their courtship under wraps, the pair married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple has yet to announce their wedding publicly. However, baaraat staff employees have indicated that the ceremony has concluded. Sidharth and Kiara's relationship status on Wikipedia was modified shortly after their footage leaked on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The marital status of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is updated in Wikipedia
    Wikipedia modified their married status before Sidharth and Kiara released official wedding photos. Their names have been added to their Wikipedia sites as each other's wives. Their admirers can't get enough of them. They are now excitedly awaiting photographs of them as husband and wife.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wedding details for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
    Sidharth's ghodi and staff members were spotted departing the Suryagarh Palace after the wedding ceremony. They were quickly swarmed by the reporters stationed outside the venue.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were questioned about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding and their attire. They are now married, according to one of the members. He also stated that the couple dressed in silver for their wedding day.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manish Malhotra is said to have created the outfits. Four pillars surround a mandap-like space in the centre. The wedding was attended by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Shabina Khan, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and others. Shahid and Karan reportedly danced to Kaala Chashma at the sangeet ceremony. We can't wait for the photos and videos to become viral on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. It was their first film together. The film garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Their magical chemistry left everyone mighty impressed. Their fans are now hoping to see them in another film soon. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The confirmation was given by one of the staff members. He also revealed that the couple wore silver outfits for the wedding. 

