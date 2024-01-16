Watch: Sidharth Malhotra gets birthday kiss from wife Kiara Advani, shares adorable video

On January 16, 2024, Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 years old and celebrated the day with family and friends.

Sidharth Malhotra has been receiving birthday greetings from all quarters. But it was Kiara Advani's lovely wish that piqued our interest.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of nice moments from the party which had Sidharth posing with her and his birthday cake.

The video also has the couple sharing a passionate kiss while hugging each other and the picture has gone viral.

Kiara looked stunning as she was dressed in a black dress while Sid was in a multicolored sweatshirt and black pants.

Sharing the adorable video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Love" (red heart) as the caption. The party also had Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and Kiara's parents.

The cake was baked in a movie reel's shape, along with popcorn made on the side. A reel of Sid's movies so far was also placed.