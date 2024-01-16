Watch: Sidharth Malhotra gets birthday kiss from wife Kiara Advani, shares adorable video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    On January 16, 2024, Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 years old and celebrated the day with family and friends.

     

    article_image1

    Sidharth Malhotra has been receiving birthday greetings from all quarters. But it was Kiara Advani's lovely wish that piqued our interest.

    article_image2

    The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of nice moments from the party which had Sidharth posing with her and his birthday cake. 

    article_image3

    The video also has the couple sharing a passionate kiss while hugging each other and the picture has gone viral. 

    article_image4

    Kiara looked stunning as she was dressed in a black dress while Sid was in a multicolored sweatshirt and black pants. 

    article_image5

    Sharing the adorable video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Love" (red heart) as the caption. The party also had Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and Kiara's parents. 

    article_image6

    The cake was baked in a movie reel's shape, along with popcorn made on the side. A reel of Sid's movies so far was also placed.  

