Shruti Haasan gives witty reply to fan asking about her break-ups and more during AMA

During Shruti Haasan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, one social media user asked about her personal life, to which she gave some savage reply; read on

Actress Shruti Haasan recently ran a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram page. During that interesting interaction session, Shruti was quizzed about the number of break-ups she has been through and some more personal questions.

A user asked the actress, "How many break-ups you have?" to which Shruti replied, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm assuming zero or maybe half." Shruti modified the query altogether and answered her twist as she beamed.

Talking about Shruti's personal life, she is reportedly dating Santanu Hazarika, who won the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 Doodle Art Competition. Santanu is also the co-founder of GAP (Gauhati Art Project), an urban arts initiative aiming to build an art community in Northeast India. Also Read: Did you know Kamal Haasan saved his daughter Shruti Haasan from being kidnapped for ransom? Read this

Before Santanu, Shruti was in a relationship with London-based musician Michael Corsale. Later they broke up reason was unknown. During the lockdown, Shruti had spent quality time with Santanu. She took to Instagram and posted some cosy romantic photos with her partner and best friend.

A few months back, Shruti spoke about having financial limitations and desiring to get back to work. Speaking about the pandemic, she said, "It's terrifying to be on sets without a mask. But we have to take back work because I have a financial constraint. When they are ready to shoot, I have to go out and complete my professional commitments."

