Did you know Kamal Haasan saved his daughter Shruti Haasan from being kidnapped for ransom? Read this

Today, November 7, Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 67th birthday, the actor has been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema. Kamal is a recipient of Kalaimamani award, which is the highest civilian honour in Tamil Nadu. Kamal is an actor and a politician, director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist, and make-up artist. He did films in several languages and won four National Awards and 19 Filmfare South Awards.



Long back in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about his critically acclaimed film Mahanadi, a Tamil crime drama released in 1994. The film won two National Film Awards for best film in Tamil and best audiography. Mahanadi has gone down in cinematic history as one of Kamal's best films.

Kamal has not only acted in Mahanadi, but also wrote the story and screenplay. In the movie, the lead actor's daughter is kidnapped and sold off as a sex worker. Kamal wrote Mahanadi when he learned that his household was plotting to kidnap his daughter.

The 67-year-old star had opened up about the incident in the interview, "I have never talked of what provoked me to write Mahanadi."

Kamal said, He recalled that his household help conspired to kidnap his daughter for ransom. It is said that they even did a dry run, but he discovered their plan.