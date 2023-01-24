Shraddha Kapoor SEXY pictures: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star's HOT bikini looks catch attention-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Shraddha Kapoor, renowned for making fashion statements from time to time, has garnered notice for her recent swimsuit looks in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor. But her gorgeous bikini appearances in white and pink drew the most attention.

    Shraddha Kapoor is now receiving a lot of love from the internet for her sexy appearance in the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' teaser. Even though the trailer has only been out for a day, netizens have gone crazy about the actress's gorgeous and smouldering appearance.
     

    Furthermore, with 77.6 million followers on social media, the actress is one of the most followed and most adored celebrities, and having seen Shraddha in an extremely attractive avatar, the enthusiasm to see her in the film has skyrocketed.
     

    Shraddha Kapoor was seen giving some stunning looks in the teaser for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But it was her gorgeous bikini appearances in white and pink that drew the most attention.

    The Aashiqui 2 actress, who is renowned for making fashion statements from time to time, has gained notice for her new bikini looks in TJMM, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor

    Shraddha was seen wearing some stunning monochrome bikinis in the film's teaser, and she is here to give you some fashion advice.

    Shraddha Kapoor rose to prominence in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, in which she starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Since then, Shraddha has appeared in films like as Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Stree, and many more.

