SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream

Fans comment on Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's desi salwar kameez look on social media, saying, "Aaj chand kahan se nikla."; Actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport



Inspiring an audience of over 9.8 million Instagram followers, Esha Gupta knows how to entertain her fans with hot pictures and fitness videos. From wearing traditional attires to elegant dresses to bikinis, there is nothing that the actress cannot effortlessly pull off.

Esha Gupta, an actor from Aashram 3, was spotted today at the airport. She was wearing a blue dupatta with a lime green outfit. Esha Gupta is the epitome of Indian beauty with a pair of earrings and little makeup. (Video)



Her outspoken persona on social media surprised me with her outfit. The attractive actress seemed to have won over internet users as they wrote kind comments for her.



Esha Gupta, who splits her time between India and Spain, appeared alongside Bobby Deol on the television programme Aashram 3. On social media, her incredibly sexy moments became viral.



Fans remarked, "Miracle, miracle," while another wrote, "Impossible." Few expected such a look from her. But this is not the first time Esha Gupta rocked desi wear. Her photos in sarees are as alluring as those in gowns.



Esha Gupta regularly exercises and has no problem showing off her figure. According to the actress, being sexy is a state of mind.

Esha Gupta has stated that she is unaffected by trolling since she doesn't pay attention to it. Her photos with lover Manuel Campos Guallar are also quite popular.

