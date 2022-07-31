Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Fans comment on Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's desi salwar kameez look on social media, saying, "Aaj chand kahan se nikla."; Actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Inspiring an audience of over 9.8 million Instagram followers, Esha Gupta knows how to entertain her fans with hot pictures and fitness videos. From wearing traditional attires to elegant dresses to bikinis, there is nothing that the actress cannot effortlessly pull off. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Esha Gupta, an actor from Aashram 3, was spotted today at the airport. She was wearing a blue dupatta with a lime green outfit. Esha Gupta is the epitome of Indian beauty with a pair of earrings and little makeup. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Her outspoken persona on social media surprised me with her outfit. The attractive actress seemed to have won over internet users as they wrote kind comments for her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Esha Gupta, who splits her time between India and Spain, appeared alongside Bobby Deol on the television programme Aashram 3. On social media, her incredibly sexy moments became viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fans remarked, "Miracle, miracle," while another wrote, "Impossible." Few expected such a look from her. But this is not the first time Esha Gupta rocked desi wear. Her photos in sarees are as alluring as those in gowns. 
     

    Esha Gupta regularly exercises and has no problem showing off her figure. According to the actress, being sexy is a state of mind. Also Read: Sexy video and pictures: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse

    Esha Gupta has stated that she is unaffected by trolling since she doesn't pay attention to it. Her photos with lover Manuel Campos Guallar are also quite popular. Also Read: Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta has scheduled other online series. She spoke to a media house about her personal moments and said, "When you have been employed in the profession for, say, ten years, there is nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable. People mistakenly believe that closeness is a problem, but it isn't—at least not until it becomes one in your actual life. We're pretty transparent about it. The main drawback is that every situation, whether you're sobbing or operating a vehicle, is challenging."

