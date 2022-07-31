Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is a brilliant example of sex appeal no matter what she wears. Her recent appearance at an event in this ultra-sexy transparent ivory saree is just one more dazzling example.
     

    Last night, Malaika Arora was seen blowing flying kisses to her beau Arjun Kapoor as he walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2022. Arjun was seen giving his ladylove flying kisses. Cute exchange between the two lovers is popular on Twitter and worth seeing.
     

    Arjun donned a sherwani in black. Malaika, who was in the crowd, was dressed in a short dress and a golden jacket. Malaika could be seen turning in her seat just before Arjun was going to walk the ramp so she could view her favourite person. 
     

    On the other hand, we got some latest pictures of Malaika Arora in a super-sexy sheer ivory saree she recently wore for an event. Yes, take a look.
     

    Malaika Arora has that distinctive glint in her eyes that gives her the confidence to pull off any task. She flaunted some amazing accessories with her attire.
     

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora: 
    Malaika and Arjun have both kept their romance a secret. A few weeks ago, there were rumours that Malla and Arjun were divorcing, but he refuted them in a clever and vicious post. Arjun Kapoor talked openly about how Malaika entered his life and how it altered. Malaika has altered me as a person, he said, by enabling me to have even greater self-confidence. Also Read: Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

    When asked to define his relationship, Arjun responded, "If I had to describe my relationship with Malaika, I would say that we are friends, we can speak about anything, and we confide in one other about a lot of things that have helped us to make decisions, both large and little. And in my opinion, the foundation of any successful relationship is friendship. Malaika Arora has that distinctive glint in her eyes that gives her the confidence to pull off any task." Also Read: Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

