    Shehnaaz Gill SEXY photos: ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ flaunts her cleavage in black leather jacket

    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Actress Shehnaaz Gill's latest photos shared on social media have impressed her fans. Shehnaaz ditched the top and opted for a black leather jacket. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill is undeniably attractive. The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' frequently shares stunning images or videos of herself on social media, leaving her followers in awe.
     

    Shehnaaz also turned to Instagram on Saturday morning and published a series of photos that have since gone viral.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill wore a leather black jacket instead of a shirt in her most recent photos. She was spotted exposing her cleavage while posing for the cameras.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Thank You For Coming actress wore silver oxidised jewellery and looked as stunning as ever. In the caption of her photos, Shehnaaz wrote, “A moment of pure temptation❤️‍.” 

    Shehnaaz Gill's photos have left her followers and friends blown away. While Sreejita De used fire emojis in the comments area, Saba Pataudi used red-heart emojis.

    One fan wrote, “Radiating sensuality and charm.” Another added, “Babe In Black.” A third commented, “She is a ray of sunshine, a rain of warm summer, a bright fire of a cold winter’s day.”

    Shehnaaz has soared on the wings of prosperity. Following her performance on BB 13, she made her Bollywood debut with parts in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

    But her professional adventure does not end there. She recently showcased her singing abilities by performing the song Dil Kya Irada Tera from the Disney+Hotstar film Patna Shuklla.

