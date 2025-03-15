Hema Malini captivates audience with classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav; CHECK PHOTOS

Read Full Article

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini left the audience mesmerized with her Odissi and Kathak dance performances at the Vrindavan Mahotsav. The annual event, organized by renowned flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was held in Bhubeneshwar on Friday as part of the Holi celebration.



Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra was also present at the event. As a token of respect, Patra presented Hema Malini with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath.

Dressed in a stunning yellow costume, the Sholay actress left the attendees spellbound with her graceful expressions and elegant dance movements.







Ahead of her performance, Hema Malini, on Thursday, while speaking to ANI, shared her experience about visiting Odisha and also expressed her happiness about being part of the festival and her strong connection with the state.

"I am here on the occasion of Holi. I have a show here tomorrow at the annual function of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Gurukul. It is celebrated on Holi every year. They have invited me this year, so I have come to perform here. Ratikant ji (Guru Ratikant Mohapatra) has invited me to Sri Sri University," Malini told ANI.

"He is a good friend of mine. We have known each other for years. We have had a good relationship with Kelucharan Mohapatra. I always feel good whenever I come to Odisha... There is a lot of greenery here. It is a very calm and peaceful place... The day after tomorrow, I will go to Jagannath Puri and have the darshan of Lord Jagannath before heading to Mumbai..." she added.

