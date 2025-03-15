WWE: 5 PG Era-Like Moments in Modern WWE That Felt Straight Out of 2010

Read Full Article

WWE’s PG Era (2008-2013) is often remembered for its family-friendly tone, cheesy segments, and over-the-top storytelling. While modern WWE has shifted towards more edgy content, there have been several moments that felt like a blast from the PG Era. Whether it’s corny segments, bizarre storylines, or exaggerated characters, these are five moments in modern WWE that could have easily fit into the PG Era.

#5 - The Miz’s “Invisible” John Cena (2023)

In a segment straight out of 2010, The Miz once again mocked John Cena, except this time, Cena wasn’t even there. Just like in his classic “Fighting an invisible Cena” skit from the PG Era, The Miz took shots at his longtime rival by cutting a promo on thin air, pretending Cena was standing in the ring. The ridiculousness of the moment had fans laughing and reminiscing about the Cena-heavy PG days.

#4 - R-Truth Wins the 24/7 Title Backstage (2022)

The 24/7 Championship was designed for wacky, family-friendly entertainment, and R-Truth was its greatest champion. In one of the funniest PG Era-like moments, R-Truth disguised himself as a janitor, rolled up Akira Tozawa, and won the title in a backstage segment. The silliness and comedic tone made it feel like something straight out of the early 2010s.

#3 - The Gobbledy Gooker Wins the 24/7 Title (2020)

One of the most bizarre WWE moments in recent history came at Survivor Series 2020, when Gobbledy Gooker, a turkey mascot from the early ‘90s pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship. Fans couldn’t believe WWE had brought back one of its goofiest gimmicks for an actual title win, making it one of the most PG Era-like moments in modern wrestling.

#2 - Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz (2022)

In a storyline that felt like it was pulled from a PG-era WWE video game, Dexter Lumis spent weeks stalking and kidnapping The Miz. The bizarre segments had Miz being dragged away from the ring, locked in dark rooms, and escaping in cartoonish ways. While it was supposed to be creepy, the exaggerated execution made it feel like something straight out of 2010 WWE.

#1 - Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House (2019-2023)

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House was an eerie but childlike segment that blurred the lines between PG storytelling and horror elements. Featuring puppets, wacky skits, and surreal promos, Wyatt’s funhouse segments were reminiscent of WWE’s most bizarre PG-era moments, except with a twisted, unsettling twist. It was like Mr. Rogers meets WWE, making it one of the unique PG-style acts in modern wrestling.

