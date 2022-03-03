  • Facebook
    Bedhadak: Karan Johar reveals first look of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya, Gurfateh Pirzada

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
    Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has released the first set of posters of Bedhadak marking the debut of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor.

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is has announced her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya will be marking her debut in the Hindi will industry with Shashank Khaitan's directorial ‘Bedhadak’, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The announcement was made on Thursday morning by Karan Johar who shared the first set of posters of Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh’s looks in the film.

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Karan Johar shared three posters of the actors together wherein Shanaya Kapoor can be seen in between Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. By the look of the posters, all the young actors have an intense look.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi's look in Mani Ratnam’s next, out

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Karan Johar put out these posters along with a sweet caption where he welcomed the “latest edition to the Dharma family”, promising the film to present a new era of love that will have “passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed”.

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor’s cousin sister, Janhvi Kapoor was also launched by Karan Johar in Dhadak, opposite Ishan Khatter. The debutante, Shanaya, shared the excitement of her debut announcement with her Instagram family. Saying how grateful and humbled she feels to be joining the Dharma family, Shanaya said that she cannot “wait to kickstart this journey”. She will be seen playing the role of ‘Nimrit’ in the film.

    ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, star kids rule Monday

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Karna Johar also shared the poster of Gurfateh Pirzada’s look in the movie. The filmmaker, on Instagram, wrote how Gurfateh’s “brooding good looks” will leave one smitten. He will be seen as ‘Angad’ in Bedhadak.

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    For Lakshya’s poster, who will be essaying ‘Karan’, Karan Johar wrote: “He’s charming, he’s dashing & he’s on his way to rock your world! Meet Karan aka Lakshya!😍 See him in #Bedhadak - directed by Shashank Khaitan.”

    ALSO READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

