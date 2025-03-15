WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Hilariously Made Others Break Character

Read Full Article

WWE: In the pro wrestling company, staying in character is crucial, but some moments are so hilarious that even the most serious superstars fail to keep a straight face. Whether it’s John Cena’s witty one-liners, The Rock’s legendary trash talk, or R-Truth’s unpredictable antics, some wrestlers have mastered the art of making their peers lose composure in the ring.

From legendary promos to unexpected dance breaks, these five wrestlers have hilariously forced others to break character, creating some of WWE’s most unforgettable moments.

#5 John Cena

John Cena time and again has made his opponents break character through his comedy. In a promo with Big Show, Cena said, “It's just another case of big things with small packages”. A roar of laughter ensued in the arena with even Big Show sharing a smile. With Stephanie McMahon, Cena said, “Something about you helps me keep in touch with myself.” After hearing this, Stephanie could barely remain in her character.

#4 The Rock

The Rock has incredible mic skills and rarely does he turn out to be disappointing in a promo. In one of the feuds with Triple H, Rock mimicked the former with his speaking style. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H both had a smile on their face. The Rock also overly sold the Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin to break his character which happened more than often.

Also Read: WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

#3 The New Day

The New Day consisting of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not only entertained the fans but also their peers at times. In one instance, the New Day led Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to break character and dance with them. Even Drew MacIntyre, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman in live promos went on to shake a leg or two with the New Day.

#2 Santino Marella

Santino Marella was a gift that kept giving in the PG era of the WWE. With mispronouncing names and rambling humorously in the ring, the Italian wrestler has broken plenty of his peers into a laughing riot. In a live promo, he called John Cena as John Cheena. Santino Marella also led Kelly Kelly into breaking character by mimicking her.

#1 R Truth

No wrestler has been able to reach the humor level of R Truth in WWE so far. R Truth to this day has been used by the pro wrestling company to add a unique flavor of humor in the serious business. Singling out promos or superstar's wouldn't justify the talents of R Truth as he has been consistent in his pursuit of humor. From the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns to John Cena, Triple H, all have had hilarious segments with R Truth.

Latest Videos