    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to soon become parents; share gorgeous maternity pics

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    After Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will be becoming a mother soon. The actress shared photos from her maternity shoot with hubby Anand Ahuja.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced the pregnancy of the actor through a series of pictures that they shared on social media. Sonam will soon join the Bollywood mommies’ club with the arrival of her first baby. Sonam and Anand will be having their first baby after nearly four years of their marriage that had held in the year 2018.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared three maternity photographs that feature her laying in her husband Anand Ahuja’s laps.

    

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Captioning the images, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Anand Ahuja was seen embracing Sonam Kapoor’s baby bump as she lay in his laps. The couple looked adorable and overjoyed with the big news that they shared with their fans and followers on Monday, making it a bright day to start.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    As soon as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the pregnancy, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Micky Contractor and more wished the couple. At the same time, Sonam’s young cousins, Boney Kapoor’s daughters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also wished their elder sister.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    In January this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby daughter in an Instagram post. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the second couple from Bollywood to soon become parents to a beautiful baby.

    

