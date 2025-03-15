Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins?

Read Full Article

With the introduction of the Scorpio N Carbon and Safari Stealth by Mahindra and Tata Motors, respectively, it appears that the Indian car industry is witnessing a boom in all-black edition models. We examine the two well-liked SUVs in further detail and recommend one for you to purchase. But the question is, which of these two is better for you? So let’s compare their price, performance and features and find out which SUV will be right for you.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Specifications and features

The Scorpio-N Carbon's roof rails, skid plates, and wheels are all made of black alloy. Its headlight cluster, front grille, tail lights, and door handles all have smoked chrome inlays to add flair to its appearance. Naturally, the dashboard and leatherette upholstery are black, as are the interiors.

Numerous amenities, like a 12-speaker Sony Sound System, front ventilated seats, an auto-dimming bezel-less rearview mirror, and more, are included in the Scorpio N Carbon. It has all four disc brakes, a rear parking camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, six airbags, ABS with EBS, and parking sensors.

The Safari Stealth variant has black 19-inch alloy wheels, matt black paint, and Stealth badging. The whole cabin is black, with black leather upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. It has a 12.3-inch infotainment system with MapMyIndia navigation, a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second row seats, a motorized tailgate, and dual-zone temperature control.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Engine

A 2.0-liter petrol engine with 200 horsepower and 370 Nm for manual and 380 Nm for automatic and a 2.2-liter diesel engine with 172 horsepower and 370 Nm for manual and 400 Nm for automatic are available in the Scorpio-N Carbon. A 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter is linked to both engines. There are two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions of the Scorpio N.

The Safari, on the other hand, only comes in diesel and has a 2-liter engine that produces 350 Nm of torque and 168 horsepower. The Safari Stealth has a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter, just as the Scorpio N Carbon. Only 2,700 of the Stealth Edition are available, which is a drawback.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Performance

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon is renowned for its strong construction and potent engine. It is ideal for highway and off-road travel. The Scorpio N Carbon meets all of your needs, whether you want to go long distances or into steep terrain. In addition, the Tata Safari Stealth is renowned for providing a pleasant and seamless ride. It is also excellent for long-distance and city trips. Safari Stealth is the ideal SUV if you're looking for something opulent and cozy.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Price

When it comes to the cost of these two, the Scorpio N Carbon starts at Rs 19.19 lakh and the Z8 L model costs Rs 24.89 lakh. The Accomplished + 6S Stealth version of Safari Stealth costs Rs 27.24 lakh, while the base model costs Rs 25.74 lakh.



