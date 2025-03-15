Arjun Rampal at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attends Bhasma Aarti

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, dressed in a white shirt, was later presented with a black stole inscribed with "Mahakal" in golden embroidery, a traditional token of reverence at the temple.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he participated in the divine Bhasma Aarti. The actor, deeply engrossed in the spiritual ambiance, offered prayers at the revered temple and expressed his joy at witnessing the sacred ritual.

Reflecting on his experience, the actor shared, "This was my first experience of Bhasma Aarti... I have never experienced this till now... It was very beautiful, lively, and wonderful... I am very happy to be here... I prayed for harmony in the nation and the world."

The Bhasma Aarti, one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti during the sacred month of Shravan brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

