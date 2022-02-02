Shamita Shetty cuts cake on her birthday, poses with sister Shilpa Shetty

Shamita Shetty was spotted wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline; she celebrates her birthday with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their mother.

Today, February 02, Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrate her 43rd birthday. Since morning, wishes have been pouring her from all corners. Her fans are also wishing for her on various social media platforms.



Even the actress's family made the day more memorable by having a grand family lunch at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty, with her husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty were seen at the birthday lunch.



Shamita Shetty was seen cutting the cake in front of her fans and shutterbugs, looking pretty. She was spotted wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.



Shamita opted to style with minimal accessories wearing a golden bracelet and a few rings. She left her hair loose and finished her look with a pair of golden heels.



On the other hand, her sister Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in an orange dress. She left her hair open and posed for the lens.



While Raj opted to stay clear of the cameras, he was seen wearing dark blue denim pants, a denim jacket and a black shirt. Raj Kundra did not pose for cameras and directly entered the restaurant. He has been keeping a very low appearance after the alleged pornography case.



Shilpa Shetty hosted the bash for Shamita and invited many Bigg Boss contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai and many others.

