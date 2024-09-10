Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atal Residential Schools: CM Yogi to launch 2024-25 session, welcoming 6,480 from underprivileged backgrounds

    Uttar Pradesh's Atal Residential Schools, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, mark a milestone as 6,480 students enroll for the 2024-25 academic session. Atal Residential School is an ambitious scheme of the Chief Minister dedicated to the children of registered construction workers as well as children orphaned by COVID-19.
     

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 8:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 8:56 PM IST

    Lucknow: A significant milestone in the Yogi government's ambitious Atal Residential Schools initiative will be reached on Thursday as 6,480 students move closer to a brighter future with their enrollment for the upcoming academic session. On September 12 in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 2024-25 academic session of Atal Residential Schools across all 18 state divisions. This marks the beginning of the second academic year for these schools, following the launch of the first session on September 11, 2023.

    Atal Residential Schools, a key initiative under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aim to integrate children of registered construction workers, orphans from the Covid-19 pandemic, and those supported under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana into the social mainstream. These institutions, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UPBOCW), are designed to accommodate 1,000 students and are operational in 18 divisions.

    A total of 6,480 students are currently enrolled in Atal Residential Schools, an initiative designed by the Yogi government to secure a brighter future for these children. Each school accommodates 1,000 students, with equal enrollment of 500 boys and 500 girls, providing free residential facilities. In addition, students receive nutritious meals at no cost. 

    Atal Residential Schools follow the CBSE curriculum and are fully aligned with the New Education Policy. This ensures that the students receive a high-quality education. The schools are also equipped with modern educational resources such as smart classrooms, computer labs, science labs, and even astronomy labs. Furthermore, both indoor and outdoor sports facilities are available to encourage physical development.

    The focus extends beyond academics, particularly on holistic development, including personality growth, spiritual practices like yoga and meditation, value-based education, skill development, vocational and technical training, environmental awareness, life skills, and competency-based learning. This comprehensive approach ensures well-rounded growth for every student.

    Atal Residential Schools specializes in providing quality, nutritious meals for students while fostering the habit of group dining, which is in line with Indian traditions. Cleanliness and hygiene are meticulously maintained across the schools. 

    In terms of academics, smart classrooms equipped with modern technology enable students to instantly access information from around the world, satisfying their curiosity about the latest advancements. Computer labs are designed to offer comprehensive ICT education, making it easier for students to grasp computer skills and technological knowledge.

    At Atal Residential Schools, sports play a crucial role in this, and students are provided with the necessary equipment to encourage them to excel in various sports. This not only enhances their future prospects, but also contributes to their overall personality development.

    These schools are set within lush green campuses, fostering environmental awareness among students. In addition, libraries have been established to cultivate a love for reading beyond the curriculum. These modern libraries house various books across subjects, newspapers, and magazines to keep students informed and engaged.

