'Devara' trailer OUT: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan set to have an epic show in Koratala Siva's film [WATCH]

The much-anticipated trailer for Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of the epic face-off between the two powerful leads. The film promises an action-packed narrative filled with emotional depth, centering on complex characters.

In the film, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan take center stage, portraying dual roles as both father and son. Jr NTR plays the titular character, Devara, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the antagonist's role. The trailer teases intense confrontations, dynamic action sequences, and a multi-generational storyline that revolves around themes of revenge, power, and justice.

Adding a unique layer to the plot, both actors embody double roles. Jr NTR not only portrays Devara but also his son, while Saif Ali Khan's dual characters contribute significantly to the unfolding drama. This duality of roles deepens the emotional complexity of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor, making her much-awaited Telugu debut, plays the love interest of Devara's son, also portrayed by Jr NTR. The brief moments of chemistry shown in the trailer hint at a romantic subplot that balances the otherwise intense, action-driven storyline.

The trailer also showcases Koratala Siva’s signature cinematic style, characterized by grand visuals, intricate storytelling, and powerful action scenes. The core of the narrative lies in the epic confrontation between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, setting the stage for a battle of wits, strength, and emotions.

Devara: Part 1 has already set a record by selling over 15,000 tickets in the US in just a few days, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone ahead of its release. This massive pre-release buzz highlights the strong anticipation surrounding the film. The movie, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

