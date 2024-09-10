Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO: Alia Bhatt looks SEXY in black halter-neck leather dress- watch

    Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, will be released on October 11. It also features Vedang Raina. The teaser has received an enormous response. Today, Alia was spotted in the city and looked stunning in a black leather dress.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is preparing for her upcoming release, Jigra, which has already generated a lot of anticipation among fans. Many celebrities have appreciated the actress's performance. Alia was spotted in the city today, wearing a gorgeous black leather outfit. Fans were quick to comment, calling her gorgeous.

    Alia is seen in the video, uploaded by Filmygyan, sporting a halter-neck leather outfit with a sleek bun. Undoubtedly, the actress looked great with minimal makeup and accessories. She stood for the camera and waved to them. Fans left heart emoticons in the comments section. "Beautiful" wrote one of the admirers.

    Last year, Alia Bhatt discussed Jigra and revealed details about its narrative. She stated that the picture is about 'courage, passion, and determination'. "Just a little over a year later, we are about to release our second production, Jigra, a magnificent narrative of strength, passion, and persistence. I wish to continually support fascinating, honest, and timeless themes, as well as collaborate with incredible creative minds to bring them to life," Alia concluded. 

    Alia reportedly undertook intense basketball training for the film. A coach was given to the sets, who taught her not just the game's principles but also fundamental moves like as dribbling and double dribbling. Alia also learnt how to pass and dunk the ball into the hoop. In addition to Alia, Jigra will include Vedang Raina from 'The Archies'. He will play Alia's brother in the movie.

    It should also be emphasised that Alia Bhatt not only plays the protagonist in Jigra, but she also produces it. 

