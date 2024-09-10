'Aap chor dijiye..', Janhvi Kapoor REACTS angrily after seeing paparazzi push each other to click her - WATCH

Bollywood's paparazzi culture is intensifying daily, with stars like Janhvi Kapoor expressing frustration over the constant attention. Despite not sending tip-offs, celebrities often find themselves hounded by photographers, leading to chaotic situations, as recently witnessed during Janhvi's 'Devara' promotions

The growing frenzy of paparazzi culture in Bollywood is increasingly becoming a concern for celebrities. Many stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, have expressed frustration over the constant attention they receive. Several actors have stated that they do not inform the paparazzi about their whereabouts, yet they often find photographers waiting for them at locations where they are not allowed. Janhvi Kapoor has frequently mentioned in interviews that she never invites photographers to click her outside the gym or in other casual settings, apart from airports and film promotion events.

Recently, Janhvi was seen during promotions for her upcoming film "Devara," but the actress appeared displeased with the paparazzi’s behavior. The photographers were seen pushing each other in an attempt to capture her, which visibly left Janhvi annoyed. Although she calmly allowed the paparazzi to take pictures as she walked to her vanity van, the chaos caused by the photographers led her to express her frustration. She reportedly asked them not to push one another before entering her van without posing further.

Despite this, Janhvi did take a moment before heading to the vanity van to pose briefly for the paparazzi, ensuring they got their pictures. However, the situation remained chaotic due to the intense behavior of the photographers.

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in the South Indian film industry with "Devara," starring alongside Jr. NTR from "RRR." Dressed in a turquoise outfit with intricate pearlwork, Janhvi looked stunning. Her beauty and popularity often make her a prime target for paparazzi eager to capture her in their lenses.

